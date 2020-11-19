Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Beshear reports ‘staggering high’ COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is reporting the highest number of cases it has ever had.

He said 3,649 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours, which is a new record.

The top five highest days were within the last week, Beshear says.

Thirty more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

The positivity rate is at 9.18%, which is the highest Kentucky has ever reported.

Beshear says the incident rate map shows all but eight counties in the red. One hundred twelve counties are in the red zone as of Nov. 19.

He says everyone who can be working virtually should be right now.

Governor Beshear also is giving a recommendation to churches, saying places of worship should be virtual from Friday, November 20 through Sunday, December 13.

He also mentioned a 15-year-old has died in connection to the coronavirus. She was the first student in the state who has died from COVID-19. The Governor says her name was Alexa Veit from Ballard County.

This is a developing story.

