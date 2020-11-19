Advertisement

Lawrence County cancels Christmas Market, changes Festival of Trees to virtual format

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced it is canceling its Christmas Market this year because of COVID-19.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced it is canceling its Christmas Market this year because of COVID-19. However, the Festival of Trees will continue with a virtual tour format.

According to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, a video is available showcasing all thirty plus trees for viewing. If someone is interested in bidding on a tree, they can call the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.

Proceeds for the trees will go to the Lawrence County Chamber Scholarship fund.

If someone is interested in a private viewing of the trees, they can contact the Chamber office. This is done by appointment only.

Bidding began Wednesday and will run through 8 p.m. Saturday, November 21.

The annual 5k Luminary Run/Walk is also on this year, but virtual. To register, go to www.tristateracer.com.

