Lawrence County cancels Christmas Market, changes Festival of Trees to virtual format

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced it is canceling its Christmas Market this year because of COVID-19. However, the Festival of Trees will continue with a virtual tour format.

According to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, a video is available showcasing all thirty plus trees for viewing. If someone is interested in bidding on a tree, they can call the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.

Proceeds for the trees will go to the Lawrence County Chamber Scholarship fund.

If someone is interested in a private viewing of the trees, they can contact the Chamber office. This is done by appointment only.

Bidding began Wednesday and will run through 8 p.m. Saturday, November 21.

The annual 5k Luminary Run/Walk is also on this year, but virtual. To register, go to www.tristateracer.com.

