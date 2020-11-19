Advertisement

Lawrence County Ky. Schools react to executive order mandating remote learning

Order announced Wednesday by Gov. Beshear
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - In Lawrence County, students have been learning remotely since the beginning of November due to the county’s consistent red zone status on a metrics map. The switch to full remote instruction is causing some students, including Kimberly Gass, to fall behind.

And she’s not alone.

" I’m having to get tutored because of what we’re doing online. I’m not learning as well as I would face-to-face,” said Kimberly, who’s a seventh-grader..

Face-to-face instruction is no longer an option. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order for all public and private schools to hold classes remotely until Jan. 4.

The Gass family was taken back by the governor’s announcement on Wednesday but say they feel safer doing remote learning.

Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher “believes without a doubt, the best thing for students is in-person learning,” and an exception to the governor’s order that could permit some students to have that opportunity.

“The governor’s executive order states kindergarten througj fifth-grade students can come back on December 7th, provided you’re out of the red zone,” Fletcher said.

He says it’s an option the district is considering.

For students sixth through twelfth who won’t see a classroom in-person until January, the district will continue its tutoring service.

“You can also pull kids in for tutoring. We have gone with the guidance of having nine students per teacher,” Fletcher said. " It’s up to the students and parents if they feel safe doing so, but we will continue that by the executive order through January fourth.”

