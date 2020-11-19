Lincoln County Schools staff quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Staff members with the Lincoln County School District are in quarantine after officials say they were exposed to COVID-19.

Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley says the quarantines stem from a state-required training session on Erin’s Law Monday.

He says two days after the training, someone in attendance tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the positive test, all staff in attendance and at least one person who did not attend are now in quarantine.

No more information, such as the number of people quarantined or their positions within the district, has been released.

