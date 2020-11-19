Logan Fire Department dog returns home safely

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After nearly two weeks of worry and concern, the Logan Fire Department’s dog Lucy has returned home safely.

“I got a phone call about 7:30 (Thursday) morning that Lucy possibly might be alive and the lady that had her was going to meet me at work to confirm everything, so that’s how it started,” said Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett. “Once I got to work and everybody got to see the dog, we were happy to figure out that it was her.”

On Wednesday WSAZ reported that Lucy had been missing since sometime last week. Beckett said several people in the community believed Lucy had been shot and killed. However, he said he still believes Lucy didn’t just “wonder off” on her own.

“It’s one of those things: we know in order for her to get where she was found somebody had to load her up, take her up there and dump her off,” Beckett told WSAZ. “There’s nothing around past where the lady that found her, it’s no man’s land.”

He said the family who found her lived around 20 miles away from the fire department. The family told WSAZ they got word about Lucy missing from WSAZ’s previous story.

“My sister saw it on your news station and she called me on the telephone and she said ‘you need to watch the news,’ ” said Sherry Nash, the woman who found Lucy. “So I went online and I was like oh my God ... that’s the dog!”

Nash said they found Lucy at the beginning of this week, wandering in an alley near their house.

“We took up with her, started feeding her and we took her in.”

Lucy had no collar when arriving to the Nashs’ home so they thought she was a stray and planned to keep her -- until they saw the news story.

“We know (we’ll) be able to come down and see her and everything. We know she’s well taken care of, and that’s a plus.”

