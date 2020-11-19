Advertisement

Logan Fire Department dog returns home safely

The Logan Fire Department said their dog Lucy was missing for nearly two weeks, but she was...
The Logan Fire Department said their dog Lucy was missing for nearly two weeks, but she was brought home safely on Thursday morning.(Tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After nearly two weeks of worry and concern, the Logan Fire Department’s dog Lucy has returned home safely.

“I got a phone call about 7:30 (Thursday) morning that Lucy possibly might be alive and the lady that had her was going to meet me at work to confirm everything, so that’s how it started,” said Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett. “Once I got to work and everybody got to see the dog, we were happy to figure out that it was her.”

On Wednesday WSAZ reported that Lucy had been missing since sometime last week. Beckett said several people in the community believed Lucy had been shot and killed. However, he said he still believes Lucy didn’t just “wonder off” on her own.

“It’s one of those things: we know in order for her to get where she was found somebody had to load her up, take her up there and dump her off,” Beckett told WSAZ. “There’s nothing around past where the lady that found her, it’s no man’s land.”

He said the family who found her lived around 20 miles away from the fire department. The family told WSAZ they got word about Lucy missing from WSAZ’s previous story.

“My sister saw it on your news station and she called me on the telephone and she said ‘you need to watch the news,’ ” said Sherry Nash, the woman who found Lucy. “So I went online and I was like oh my God ... that’s the dog!”

Nash said they found Lucy at the beginning of this week, wandering in an alley near their house.

“We took up with her, started feeding her and we took her in.”

Lucy had no collar when arriving to the Nashs’ home so they thought she was a stray and planned to keep her -- until they saw the news story.

“We know (we’ll) be able to come down and see her and everything. We know she’s well taken care of, and that’s a plus.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new steps to curb coronavirus
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near...
Two dead in head-on crash
Ellen Horsley first tested positive in August after showing mild symptoms. Then in November,...
Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months
Police say they found two people who received non-life threatening lacerations and a third...
Police respond to altercation
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice says he does not plan on shutdowns

Latest News

Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to serve customers inside Friday through Dec. 13.
Indoor service at restaurants, bars to shut down down temporarily in Ky.
Thirty new coronavirus cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
30 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to serve customers inside Friday through December 13.
Indoor service at restaurants, bars to temporarily shut down in Kentucky
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Wednesday night regarding a Facebook post by...
W.Va. Gov. Justice responds to social media post from state AG regarding mask wearing