Multiple counties turn red

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several counties are now red on the County Alert System map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone County are red, as of November 19.

Jackson County is also red.

Cabell, Mason and Putnam counties are orange.

Kanawha, Mingo, Lincoln, Logan, Clay and Nicholas counties are gold.

Roane County is green.

