OHSAA changes location of football championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State High School Athletic Association has announced they are moving the football state championship game from Columbus to Massillon.

The OHSSA made the announcement Thursday.

This is due to a new health advisory issued by the Franklin County and Columbus Department of Health that recommends the games not to be played in Franklin County.

All six games will be played at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

The schedule has games on Friday and Saturday at 1:15 and 6:15 and then Sunday at 12:15 and 5:15.

“Completing this weekend’s state championship games is very important to the schools, student-athletes and communities, so we felt strongly about finding a place to play,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “These 12 schools just want to play and we thank them for accepting this change. We would also like to especially thank Massillon Washington High School for stepping up to host, and also Hoban for agreeing to play there.”

According to the OHSSA, Paul Brown Tiger Stadium was a host of the football state championships from 1990 through 2013.

In our region, Ironton is playing in the Division V championship against Kirtland. Both teams are undefeated and are set to play on Saturday, November 21 at 1:15 p.m.

