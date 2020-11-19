One county goes purple in Ohio for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, for the first time, a county has went purple.

Franklin County has switched from red to purple.

This means they are level 4, which indicates severe coronavirus exposure and spread.

In our region, Lawrence, Scioto, Jackson and Pike remain red or level 3. Gallia, Athens, Meigs and Vinton are orange or level 2.

This is also the first week Ohio doesn’t have any yellow counties.

Governor Mike DeWine says the reported coronavirus data will change due to a decision to double-check all antigen tests.

Governor DeWine says that’s because there are 12,000 cases that have not been placed into a category on the dashboard. He says they made a decision to double-check all antigen test results, so the 24 hour case change is low. As of Thursday afternoon, it stands at 7,787 new cases.

He says he’s told by his team usually they pan out and most of the 12,000 would show up in the new cases category. This means the 7,787 new cases within the last 24 hours could be higher.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 63 deaths within the last 24 hours. 5,980 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 343 hospitalizations since Wednesday. 23,560 people have been put in the hospital due to the coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

The new Retail Compliance Unit has started working throughout the state of Ohio. They have visited around 50% of the counties in the first three days. Governor DeWine says agents report most employers and customers are taking the coronavirus situation seriously with over 90% compliance in distancing and masks.

The governor says this is a noticeable improvement since the order was announced. Those efforts will continue with large and small retailers n the coming days to make sure Ohioans are safe.

Governor DeWine gave some insight on how his family is celebrating Thanksgiving. His wife, Fran, says it will be different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She says she is still going to cook, but instead of everyone coming to their house, they are going to deliver the meals to other family members’ homes. She says they will do some virtual calls, but they can’t all be together this year.

On Tuesday, Governor DeWine issued a curfew that starts Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. and it will last 21 days. Retail establishments need to be closed by 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Governor DeWine says he believes it will help reduce contacts with others and decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Governor DeWine says he doesn’t anticipate pulling someone over who’s just driving. However, if officers see a group congregating after 10 p.m., law enforcement may get involved.

There has not been a statewide shutdown because of the ramifications it entails, Governor DeWine says. He said he knows when they shut down significant businesses in the spring and schools closed, “bad things happened” like child abuse reports decreased because they believe teachers usually reported them, mental health problems and overdoses.

DeWine says they put in an order in mask wearing in retail, put new orders on with funerals and weddings, and a curfew. He says most of this is personal responsibility and if you can stay home, you should stay home.

The spread is coming from what people are doing in their personal lives, like interacting with family and friends, DeWine says.

