Pikeville Medical Center announces children’s hospital name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Medical Center has unveiled the name of their new children’s hospital.

The hospital’s Board of Directors announced during a press conference Thursday that the new hospital will be named the Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children’s Hospital.

Board of Directors Vice President Donovan Blackburn made the announcement and shared the impact Dr. R.V. Mettu, a Pikeville Medical Center physician, and Dr. Jyothi Mettu, a pediatrician at the hospital, have had on the community and the development of the children’s hospital.

Donovan says R.V. and Jyothi Mettu have been serving eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center for decades. He says Jyothi, also a member of the Board of Directors, was instrumental in planning the hospital’s development.

“The investments we’ll be able to make to improve not only the facility but the services we will be able to offer will be an invaluable gift to this community.”

He says when the plans for a new hospital were released and outreach was requested from the community, he quickly got a knock on the door. The Mettu’s had reached out with a desire to help make the hospital a possibility for the families they have served for decades.

In addition to Jyothi’s role in the development and planning process, the Mettu’s presented a check for $1.5 million to go toward the new hospital.

“This is our way of saying thank you to those so many families and children that we have touched and also touched our lives too.”

When the project is complete, the hospital will treat patients from birth to 18 years old. It will help provide health care services for over 100,000 children within a 50-mile radius.

The facility is expected to be complete by January 2022.

