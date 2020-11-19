Advertisement

Ten arrested in joint law enforcement operation in Athens County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ten people were arrested in a joint law enforcement operation in Athens County, Ohio Wednesday.

The operation included the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

More than 20 law enforcement officers participated in the sting.

Officers made 23 traffic stops and seized meth, heroin, and prescription medication.

Ten people with warrants were also arrested, including one with a federal warrant.

“We will not stop in our mission to reduce crime and make Athens County a safer place to work, live and play,” said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.

