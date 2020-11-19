Advertisement

Tractor trailer fire causes early morning issues

Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two lanes of Interstate 77 were closed early Thursday morning after a tractor trailer’s brakes caught on fire.

Kanawha County dispatchers tell WSAZ the driver of the tractor trailer was able to disconnect the main cab away from the trailer when the fire broke out.

No one was hurt.

The right two northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to get the fire out and the tractor trailer off the road.

