Advertisement

Trailer suffers smoke damage after fire

Home in Hurricane suffered smoke damage from a fire.
Home in Hurricane suffered smoke damage from a fire.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At around 10:30 Thursday morning, the Hurricane Fire and Rescue along with Teays Valley FD, Culloden VFD, and Putnam County EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on Brendonwood Lane in Hurricane.

According to fire crews, they found heavy, black smoke coming from the front door of a single-wide trailer.

A fire was found in the living room and crews got the flames extinguished.

The residence did suffer minor fire damage but significant smoke damage.

Everyone who lived there escaped the home and did not suffer any injuries.

Fire officials determined that the cause of the fire was due to a malfunctioning space heater.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new steps to curb coronavirus
Ellen Horsley first tested positive in August after showing mild symptoms. Then in November,...
Portsmouth woman tests positive for COVID-19 twice in three months
Police say they found two people who received non-life threatening lacerations and a third...
Police respond to altercation
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 39 near...
Two dead in head-on crash
Handcuffs image
Three arrested and drugs found after search warrant

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says mass testing is happening at FCI Ashland among the inmate...
133 inmates positive for COVID-19 at FCI Ashland
Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley says the quarantines stem from a state-required...
Lincoln County Schools staff quarantined after COVID-19 exposure
Ohio coronavirus
One county goes purple in Ohio for the first time
Cabell-Huntington Health Department releases guidance on safely celebrating the holidays