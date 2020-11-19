Trailer suffers smoke damage after fire

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At around 10:30 Thursday morning, the Hurricane Fire and Rescue along with Teays Valley FD, Culloden VFD, and Putnam County EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on Brendonwood Lane in Hurricane.

According to fire crews, they found heavy, black smoke coming from the front door of a single-wide trailer.

A fire was found in the living room and crews got the flames extinguished.

The residence did suffer minor fire damage but significant smoke damage.

Everyone who lived there escaped the home and did not suffer any injuries.

Fire officials determined that the cause of the fire was due to a malfunctioning space heater.

