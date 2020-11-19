Warm air set to surge back in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a month known for warm weather, another pleasingly nice spell is about to invade with both Thursday and Friday making the grade for Top 10 days!

Thursday will dawn rather frosty with temperatures in the 20s in many valley locations while an overnight breeze stirs the hills where readings will start out closer to 30. Then as the day unfolds, blue skies with a quickening southwest breeze will kick start the process of highs making it well into the 60s. Ditto Friday when warm sun and highs near 65 will dominate.

Friday night playoff football looks breezy and mild as temperatures cool into the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a change in sky cover as more clouds develop in response to a moister flow. Both days should be mainly dry but a scattered shower cannot be ruled out. Highs in the 60s will continue the month long trend of warmth. Now farther north in Columbus and west to Cincinnati a few rain showers are likely on Saturday. That means Ironton Fighting Tiger fans may deal with a damp Route 23 especially in the afternoon as IHS prepares to battle Kirkland High for a state football title. Plan on temperatures in the mid- 50s for the rematch of last year’s title game.

Long range call is for showers late Sunday night and Monday morning and again on Wednesday as we head toward Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.