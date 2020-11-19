W.Va. Gov. Justice responds to social media post from state AG regarding mask wearing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Wednesday night regarding a Facebook post by the state’s attorney general.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday afternoon commented on his office’s enforcement of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.

Both men were reelected earlier this month; they’re both Republicans.

The governor has issued several executive orders in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the news release and Facebook post from Justice, it specifically mentions wearing masks in order to stop the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the governor updated his executive order regarding masks, adding that they must be worn inside public buildings -- even when social distancing was possible. The previous order did not say that. The order announced Friday also put an emphasis on business owners enforcing the wearing of masks.

Here is the post from Morrisey:

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Governor Justice just said that he does not “have the right to legislate or deem criminal charges on... Posted by Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The governor responded in a news release and on Facebook with the following:

I was saddened this evening to see the statement that Attorney General Morrisey posted to his Facebook. With the... Posted by Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

