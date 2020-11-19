Advertisement

WVU Postpones home opener

WVU
WVU(wdtv)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia’s scheduled home opener against Youngstown State has been postponed because the Penguins have shut down team activities. The game was scheduled for December 2nd because of Covid-19 concerns within the program.

The two schools are hoping to reschedule the game with a mutually agreeable date in December. More information will be released as it becomes available.

The 15th ranked Mountaineers will open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game will be televised by ESPN.

