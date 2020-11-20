Advertisement

Addiction Recovery Care to expand services in Martin County using old Inez Middle School

ARC operates more than 30 facilities in Kentucky dedicated to addiction recovery.
ARC operates more than 30 facilities in Kentucky dedicated to addiction recovery.(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Addiction Recovery Care is expanding its services in Kentucky.

The Martin County School Board approved the sale of the old Inez Middle School Thursday to a developer working with ARC. Developer Greg May has already worked with ARC to develop two addiction treatment facilities in Pike County and Knott County.

“My development group is committed to helping address the drug epidemic in our region because this crisis hits every family including my own,” May said. “Our partnership brings together our team’s construction and property management expertise with their nationally-recognized treatment program. Eastern Kentucky has facility needs and we wanted to focus here first.”

Inez will become one of five communities for the ACT Now Pilot Collaborative. The ACT Now initiative aims to build stronger relationships between communities and law enforcement. The program will help identify resources for police and sheriff’s departments to better tackle issues like the drug epidemic.

Work will begin soon to revitalize the old school grounds and buildings.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates on work progresses.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone...
Multiple counties turn red
A Speedway in Huntington was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Huntington Speedway robbed at gunpoint
Steven Long was arrested Thursday after an investigation that was initiated Wednesday by WVSP.
Man arrested for threats against W.Va. Gov. Justice
Ohio coronavirus
One county goes purple in Ohio for the first time
Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to serve customers inside Friday through Dec. 13.
Indoor service at restaurants, bars to shut down temporarily in Ky.

Latest News

crash
Three-vehicle crash shuts down slow lane of I-64 E near I-77 split
OHSAA reaffirms commitment to starting winter sports as scheduled
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, November 20th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police encourages people to buckle up over Thanksgiving holiday