Addiction Recovery Care to expand services in Martin County using old Inez Middle School

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Addiction Recovery Care is expanding its services in Kentucky.

The Martin County School Board approved the sale of the old Inez Middle School Thursday to a developer working with ARC. Developer Greg May has already worked with ARC to develop two addiction treatment facilities in Pike County and Knott County.

“My development group is committed to helping address the drug epidemic in our region because this crisis hits every family including my own,” May said. “Our partnership brings together our team’s construction and property management expertise with their nationally-recognized treatment program. Eastern Kentucky has facility needs and we wanted to focus here first.”

Inez will become one of five communities for the ACT Now Pilot Collaborative. The ACT Now initiative aims to build stronger relationships between communities and law enforcement. The program will help identify resources for police and sheriff’s departments to better tackle issues like the drug epidemic.

Work will begin soon to revitalize the old school grounds and buildings.

