City of Charleston cancels Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With COVID-19 cases rising, the City of Charleston has decided to cancel its Christmas parade this year.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says last year’s parade was the largest in the city’s history and that they were looking forward to bringing the holiday excitement to life again.

However, she says with COVID-19 cases surging across the city, county and state, officials felt the best move was to cancel the parade.

“We look forward to creating new socially distant traditions this year and, hopefully, returning to a large evening parade next year,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The city says it will be announcing other Christmas activities in the coming weeks.

