Crash closes Route 817 in Putnam County

State Route 817 is closed Friday afternoon in Winfield after a crash that hurt three people,...
State Route 817 is closed Friday afternoon in Winfield after a crash that hurt three people, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 817 is closed Friday afternoon in Winfield after a crash that hurt three people, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say a dog also was hurt in the accident.

It’s unclear if any of those hurt will be taken to the hospital. Other details, including how many vehicles were involved, are unavailable.

