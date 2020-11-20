Crash closes Route 817 in Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 817 is closed Friday afternoon in Winfield after a crash that hurt three people, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say a dog also was hurt in the accident.

It’s unclear if any of those hurt will be taken to the hospital. Other details, including how many vehicles were involved, are unavailable.

