Elementis closing its Charleston production plant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A chemical plant in Charleston is closing its doors, impacting about 30 employees.

Elementis announced Friday that its Charleston production plant would be closing. The closure is effective immediately.

Elementis is a global chemicals company. The company says the decision comes after a review of its North American manufacturing operations to ‘improve efficiency and capacity utilization.’

The closure will affect about 30 employees.

The company says production will be consolidated at the Elementis plant in St. Louis, Missouri.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our plant in Charleston, West Virginia as part of our global supply chain optimization,” said Elementis CEO Paul Waterman. “I would like to thank the Charleston team for their hard work and contribution to Elementis. They will receive our full support during this difficult time.”

The United Steelworkers union said it was notified of the immediate closure at 7 a.m. Friday.

The union’s sub-district director said they are negotiating about the effects this will have on those losing their jobs as a result of the closure.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper issued this statement on behalf of the commission:

“The Kanawha County Commission received notice this afternoon of Elementis plc. plans to close their South Charleston plant effective immediately. We understand this effects 30 families in our region. Our thoughts and prayers go to our fellow Kanawha Countians, and for that matter West Virginians, during this difficult time. We are reaching out to the local union representatives for these employees and asking how we may assist in any way.”

