Grand jury returns indictment against owner of addiction treatment clinics in eastern Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The owner and operator of addiction treatment clinics in Pike, Floyd and Harlan County, Kentucky, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two different charges.

The grand jury returned an indictment against Eugene Sisco III, charging him with one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud.

Court documents state that Sisco III, of Pike County, Kentucky, operated Renew Addiction Treatment Clinic, LLC, which was an outpatient substance abuse disorder clinic with locations in Pike, Floyd and Harlan County.

According to court documents, the business also went by “Behavioral Health Professionals.” The documents also say that Renew was an enrolled provider in the Medicaid program. Its parent organization was Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention & Treatment Specialities, LLC, which was also owned and operated by Sisco.

The documents also say that Sisco owned and operated ASAP Addiction Treatment, LLC, which was another outpatient substance abuse disorder clinic in Pike County, Alcohol & Substance Abuse Professionals, LLC, and Renew Residential Treatment Services, LLC, all of which were enrolled providers in the Medicaid program.

In the indictment, it alleges that the wire fraud occurred from around May, 10, 2016 to Oct. 1, 2019.

The indictment goes on to say the health care fraud allegedly occurred from Jan. 1, 2016 through at least Feb. 18, 2020.

The indictment states that count one, which is the wire fraud charge, carries a penalty of no more than 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

Count two, which is the health care fraud charge, carries a penalty of no more than 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

It is also says that additional penalties may be applied in the case.

The United States District Court has also issued a summons for Sisco III to make a video appearance before the court on Dec. 7, 2020.

