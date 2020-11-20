Advertisement

Gym owner frustrated with new restrictions

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Significant changes in Kentucky will be going into effect Friday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Among the changes is a 33 percent capacity rule for gyms, pools, bowling alleys, and similar facilities. Gyms will also not be allowed to hold classes.

Kristin Martin, owner of Pride Athletics in Greenup County, isn’t mincing words about her disagreement with Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to go this route.

“It makes zero sense,” Martin said.

Martin says a number of her members were just recently starting to feel comfortable enough to return to her gym to exercise, but the governor’s announcement Wednesday has changed that.

“Restarting this shutdown has done nothing but incite fear, panic, depression, and anxiety,” she said.

She says since the pandemic hit in March, they’ve only had two members, a husband and wife, test positive for the virus.

“I believe this is one of the cleanest and safest places someone can come,” she said.

The facility is also home to a cheerleading team that’s won the UCA national championship three years in a row, but now practices will have to shut down for three weeks. They’re afraid this might knock them out of being able to qualify for nationals and defend their title.

Beshear named cheerleading gyms as sources of a number of cases. Martin says they’ve had no cases of cheerleaders there testing positive.

Martin says the governor’s actions are resulting in negative effects for the kids’ mental and physical health.

“He is failing them,” she said.

“It kind of bothers me because we haven’t had any COVID cases in this gym,” Greenup County High School cheerleader Haley McKenzie, who trains at Pride, said. “I just feel like everyone is targeting cheer, and honestly cheer hasn’t had any COVID cases.”

