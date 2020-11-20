Advertisement

High school football playoff games postponed

Nov. 20, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high school football playoff game has been postponed after one county switched to red.

Cabell Midland High School will not be taking on Spring Mills High School Friday night as previously scheduled.

According to Bernie Dolan, the executive director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, it will be postponed until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21. Dolan says hopefully they will switch to orange and be able to play.

However, if Berkeley County is still red on Saturday when the next map comes out, that game will be cancelled and Cabell Midland will move ahead to the next round.

Dolan says all games scheduled for today that were affected because their county went red will also be postponed until 4 p.m. on Saturday and the same rules apply.

Berkeley County, where Spring Mills High School is located, changed to red on Friday on the County Alert System Map with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

