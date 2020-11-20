Kanawha County BOE votes to approve construction bids for new Herbert Hoover High

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Board of Education had a packed agenda for its meeting Thursday night—discussing everything from the construction of a new high school to an unconventional 2020 school year.

Board members voted Thursday to approve the 2020 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan. The plan was put together was a CEFP committee, made up of an administrator and parent representative from each school in the district.

The plan mentioned that student enrollment is down in the county, with a little less than 24,700 students. It also mentioned that by 2024, 25 different schools in the county would fall into a “critical” category, meaning they would need to be updated in some way.

The board also approved nine different work packages for construction on the new Herbert Hoover High School. The work includes general construction of the building, plumbing, HVAC, electric, and other issues.

Chuck Smith, executive director of Facilities Planning, said the goal for the bidding was twofold: to obtain the best possible price and utilize as many West Virginia based contractors as possible.

The board is also set to vote on the 2021/22 school calendar at the Dec. 17 meeting. There are two versions of the calendar.

Version 1 is similar to the calendar the county would have used if the opening of school wasn’t delayed. It would have school starting Aug. 9 and ending May 23.

Version 2 has a couple differences. It would have school starting Aug. 16 and ending May 25.

The board gave an update on next semester and students registering for online or in-person classes. Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said about 53 percent of parents have registered their children for next semester.

Williams says they will reach out to families, like they did before, to have them choose an option. He said when parents choose an option, it will be for a full semester.

He also said that counselors are in touch with students about their grades, especially seniors since graduation is around the corner. Williams mentioned to board members that data shows in-person students weren’t doing as well as e-learning students when it comes to grades. He said that was a statistic that surprised them all.

