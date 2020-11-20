Kanawha County leaders warn against large crowds during Thanksgiving holiday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Health leaders are urging the public to refrain from large crowds during Thanksgiving, as the county is in the beginning stages of a surge.

On Thursday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released numbers which showed the county has exceeded more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19.

“That tells us that we’re not only into a surge but we’re headed into a bigger surge than anything we’ve seen so far,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Even though we have tested all these people and this has been a wonderful success, I hope that keeps your small groups and families healthy as you go into the holidays.”

Dr. Young said the case rise is “alarming” going into the holidays, so she is urging everyone to have their turkey feasts with household members only.

“We’ve seen our numbers go up and down throughout the pandemic, and almost every holiday we see a surge or at least an increase in numbers that we can attribute to the previous holiday.”

She said even with household members, you should still consider eating outdoors if possible or potentially opening windows to create more ventilation. The CDC also provides a list of guidelines for the holiday, which you can find by clicking here.

The Kanawha County Commission said they will be providing daily graphic guidelines next week for the holiday on their Facebook page.

