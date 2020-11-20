Kentucky State Police encourages people to buckle up over Thanksgiving holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police announced Friday it is stepping up patrols over the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign. The efforts will focus on seat belt usage, with an added focus on impaired driving.

“We want all Kentuckians to be safe this Thanksgiving, not only from COVID-19, but on our roads as well,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Please limit travel this year in general, but if you are driving, buckle up and watch your speed. I appreciate all of our law enforcement officers who may spend this holiday away from their own families in order to keep other Kentuckians safe.”

Spokesman Sergeant Billy Gregory says Kentucky State Police will use federal overtime funds to increase the number of troops and officers on the roads.

Gregory says most Kentuckians do wear their seat belts regularly, as the state has an 89.7% usage rate. “While this is positive for our state, we have traditionally seen an increase in impaired driving during holiday festivities,” said Gregory. “If you plan to serve alcohol at your family gathering this year, we encourage people to plan ahead and arrange for sober rides home.”

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign coincides with Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). It is a national enforcement effort, scheduled to take place during the four-day holiday driving season beginning November 25 at 6 p.m. to November 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. These joint efforts across the country encourage drivers to buckle up and refrain from impaired driving.

