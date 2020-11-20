Man arrested for threatening W.Va. Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston has been arrested in connection with terroristic threats made to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his staff, according to West Virginia State Police.

Steven Long was arrested Thursday after an investigation that was initiated Wednesday by WVSP.

Troopers say the threats were made via social media. The specific nature of the threats hasn’t been disclosed.

