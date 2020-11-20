Advertisement

OHSAA reaffirms commitment to starting winter sports as scheduled

Nov. 20, 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association says the upcoming winter sports season will go on as scheduled. The OHSAA sent a memo to its member schools Wednesday saying while individual school districts can pause sports at any time because of the pandemic, it does not intend to alter statewide season dates.

The decision came after discussions with the Governor’s Office, the OHSAA Board of Directors, OHSAA staff and many school administrators.

“Though we are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio, the majority of our member schools want the opportunity to move forward with winter sports as planned,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “As always, the decision to play sports is a local school decision and there will certainly be schools that pause sports for periods of time in the months to come, but if the majority of our schools want to move forward, then we want to provide that opportunity. As we have said previously, our member schools provide our student-athletes with the safest possible environment to participate. If we were to delay, students would find opportunities to compete in sports through non-school programs that may not be focused on safety and are not education-based.”

A recent survey shows 33% of OHSAA school administrators favored delayed winter sports until early January, while 11% voted to delay winter sports indefinitely until statewide COVID-19 conditions improve.

