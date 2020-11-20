School re-registration deadline set for Friday in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As COVID-19 cases surge across the region, families are having to decide if they want their students to return for in-person learning this spring.

Students in Kanawha County Schools have to re-register for how they want to learn during the spring semester by Friday. Students can stay with their current learning option or switch to another form of virtual or in-person learning.

“Please parents, contact your school. You can do it online, you can go to our website and do it on the website, if you don’t have access to that call the school and make your choice known,” Superintendent Tom Williams said. “Schools never redo their master schedule in the middle of the school year, and not only did they have to redo in the summer, they also have to redo it now to get ready for all this. It’s a huge undertaking.”

As of Thursday afternoon, only half of Kanawha County School’s 25,000 students have submitted their learning preference. Getting that data as soon as possible is critical to ensure schools have enough teachers to cover online and in-person classes, while following all social distancing guidelines, Williams said.

You can resister your child online by clicking this link, or you can call your child’s school directly. Williams said schools will be contacting any family that has not re-registered by Friday’s deadline.

“If you want to stay with what you are in, that’s fine, but you have to let us know so the schedule can be adjusted,” Williams said. “Teachers are working constantly, and our school personnel are working constantly to make sure the lessons are made. They are engaging students, the buildings are clean, so everyone in this system has just been absolutely fantastic and doing a great job.”

Students currently in in-person learning can stay in school or change to Kanawha County E-Learning. Students currently in Kanawha County E-Learning can stay with their current option or move to in-person learning. Students currently in West Virginia Virtual School can stay in this option or move to in-person or Kanawha County E-Learning. Students are not able to move into the Virtual School option because it is currently at capacity.

Violet Moffitt is a student learning in-person at Overbrook Elementary School. Her parents decided to move her back to the classroom after struggling with online instruction last year at the beginning of the pandemic. Violet said things are different with social distancing guidelines, but she loves spending time with her friends in-person.

“The school, it’s a little bit different because we have to keep our hands to ourselves, and we also need a lot of hand sanitizer and wash our hands all the time,” Violet said.

Her father, Justin Moffitt, said the first week was a little tough, but they quickly got into the swing of things to follow all the necessary COVID guidelines. He is thankful she is able to get out of the house and learn more than what is in her textbooks.

“It’s not as much about the teaching as it is about her mental state, and about her social interaction learning how to be a member of society,” Justin said.

Justin has relatives who have students currently in Kanawha County online instruction, and said they will likely be moved to in-person learning because of the things they are missing out on. That’s the same case for Thorney Lieberman’s seven grandchildren who are currently learning remotely.

“There is no human contact, there is no back and forth, and these kids should not be at that age, the social interaction is just as important as the information they are being given,” Lieberman said. “They shouldn’t be sitting in front of a computer screen for eight or ten hours a day. It’s very damaging, I think, that’s what my daughter and son-in-law are finding.”

