CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A three-vehicle crash has shut down the slow lane of I-64 Eastbound near the I-77 split.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say the accident is causing traffic backup and a wrecker is on the way to clear the scene.

There were no injuries.

