Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

There are 5,168 total coronavirus cases in the county.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, two 85-year-old women died. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 132.

There are 1,004 active cases, which is down 19 from Thursday.

“People are tired of this pandemic, but with 1,023 people in Kanawha County (on Thursday) currently positive for the virus, this is not the time to let down our guard,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Stay home if you’re sick. If you go out, wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay six feet away from other people and frequently wash or sanitize your hands.”

80 additional individuals recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,032.

