Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend before Thanksgiving Day is almost here and in the pandemic year filled with pandemonium the weather figures to have more pluses than minuses.

Friday will dawn chilly in rural hollows in the upper 30s and low 40s devoid from the overnight breeze while many hilltops feel the late night puff and stay in the mid even upper 40s.

By mid-morning the breeze will again infiltrate the valleys and temperatures will respond nicely as they aim for the 50s. Watch the sky turn a more milky or hazy complexion as the day wears on thanks to a belt of high altitude clouds that will streak across the heavens. Despite the cloud shield highs will once again aim for the mid-60s, a few notches lower than Thursday.

Friday night playoff football fans will enjoy a late November evening with temperatures in the cozy 50s (jacket weather but leave the gloves and hand warmers home).

Saturday ‘s atmosphere will turn mostly cloudy and hazy with a risk of a passing shower along and especially north of I-64. High’s will stay in the 50s from Wellston to Parkersburg to Clarksburg while hitting the upper 60’s across the Coalfields.

Sunday’s breezes from the south will more than make up for lost time sending highs into the 60s again.

