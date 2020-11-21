31 more cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thirty-one more COVID-19 are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Saturday saying the latest cases range in age from a 1-year-old girl to a 90-year-old man.

There have been a total of 1,534 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 776 reported in November alone.

