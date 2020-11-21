Advertisement

31 more cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KOLO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thirty-one more COVID-19 are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Saturday saying the latest cases range in age from a 1-year-old girl to a 90-year-old man.

There have been a total of 1,534 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 776 reported in November alone.

Keep checking with WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker was unconscious at first, but crews say he regained consciousness.
Construction worker hit by car while working near I-64 underpass
Football
High school football playoff games postponed
Closed sign
Elementis closing its Charleston production plant
West Virginia schools in orange and red counties are not the only buildings closed due to...
Schools remain closed despite CDC guidance to open
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim...
W.Va. Supreme Court denies request from Gov. Justice in residency case

Latest News

More than 40 residents and nearly 30 staff members at Mountain Manor of Paintsville are being...
Outbreak of COVID-19 at Johnson County nursing home
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,711 new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 deaths Saturday
The map shows six counties in the red.
West Virginia school color map shows 6 counties in red; Mingo gold
Help on Facebook
Single mom hoping to help other single mothers for Thanksgiving