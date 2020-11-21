46 more COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Forty-six more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases range from a 2-year-old girl to an 88-year-old man.

There have been 1,503 total cases since the pandemic began, with 745 reported in November alone.

Countywide, 719 people have recovered. There have been 26 deaths.

