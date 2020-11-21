Advertisement

46 more COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Forty-six more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Forty-six more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(KOLO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Forty-six more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest cases range from a 2-year-old girl to an 88-year-old man.

There have been 1,503 total cases since the pandemic began, with 745 reported in November alone.

Countywide, 719 people have recovered. There have been 26 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone...
Multiple counties turn red
Steven Long was arrested Thursday after an investigation that was initiated Wednesday by WVSP.
Man arrested for threats against W.Va. Gov. Justice
A Speedway in Huntington was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Huntington Speedway robbed at gunpoint
Ohio coronavirus
One county goes purple in Ohio for the first time
Football
High school football playoff games postponed

Latest News

The worker was unconscious at first, but crews say he regained consciousness.
Construction worker hit by car while working near I-64 underpass
West Virginia schools in orange and red counties are not the only buildings closed due to...
Schools remain closed despite CDC guidance to open
The Martin County School Board approved the sale of the old Inez Middle School Thursday to a...
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment facility in Martin County
Schools remain closed despite CDC guidance to open