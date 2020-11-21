Advertisement

Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment facility in Martin County

Old Inez Middle School location approved
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is expanding its services in Kentucky.

The Martin County School Board on Thursday approved the sale of the old Inez Middle School to a developer working with ARC. Developer Greg May says the building serves as a sign of new beginnings.

“I don’t think there are any of our friends’ or families’ lives that haven’t been touched by the opioid epidemic,” May said. “It’s personal to me. I had a sibling that died of an overdose, and I wanted to be committed to being a part of the solution.”

May’s company has previously worked with ARC to develop two addiction treatment facilities in Pike County and Knott County.

Due to the size of the building, ARC CEO Tim Robinson says the facility will host a variety of programs, including more than 100 beds for residential treatment.

“We will be able to do residential treatment, and also run our sober housing,” Robinson said. “We’ll also do our vocational through transitional leaving to the workforce all under one roof. We also might have some outpatient services and educational services, as well.”

Inez will become one of five communities for the ACT Now Pilot Collaborative. The ACT Now initiative aims to build stronger relationships between communities and law enforcement. The program will help identify resources for police and sheriff’s departments to better tackle issues like the drug epidemic.

Work will begin soon to revitalize the old school grounds and buildings. ARC plans to open the facility in mid-2021.

