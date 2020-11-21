Burglary leads to arrest in Vinton County

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested following burglary attempts in Vinton County.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Nick Appleman and Danny Carroll arrived at a residence on SR 324 after getting a call of a burglary in progress at 10:00 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies met with the homeowner upon arrival, who had blocked the driveway with a vehicle.

From outside, deputies say they could see flashlights shining inside the residence and saw someone come out of a garage.

When deputies approached the residence, police officials say a male and female ran from the back of the house.

Following a short chase, deputies eventually arrested the two individuals.

While searching the male, police officials say a firearm was found inside one of his boots. This finding was traced back to an earlier burglary that also happened on SR 324.

A search of the vehicle found the remaining firearms that were stolen from the same burglary earlier in the day.

The sheriff’s office says Randy T. Barney, 58, of Wilkesville and Kara D. Ross, 37, of McArthur were taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Barney was arrested on three outstanding warrants out of Vinton County, according to the sheriff’s office, and charged with the following: Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Criminal Tools, Possession of a firearm under disability, and Receiving Stolen Property.

The sheriff’s office also says Ross was charged with Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Receiving Stolen Property.

A bond hearing is scheduled in Vinton County Court for Tuesday.

