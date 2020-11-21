Cabell Midland High School football game will not be played Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland High School will not be taking on Spring Mills High School Saturday night.

As of Saturday morning, West Virginia’s DHHR County Alert System shows Berkeley County, where Spring Mills High School is located, in the red category.

According to Bernie Dolan, the executive director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission-- if Berkeley County goes gold by Saturday night, then Spring Mills and Martinsburg football teams will play on Sunday.

However, if Berkeley County remains red then those teams will not play.

