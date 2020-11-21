Construction worker hit by car while working near I-64 underpass

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A construction worker was hit by a car Friday evening while working near the Merritts Creek underpass of Interstate 64, according to crews on the scene.

Crews say the worker was walking to his vehicle to get a tool when he was struck by the oncoming vehicle.

The worker was unconscious at first, but crews say he later regained consciousness.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

