COVID-19 Ky. | 3,825 new cases, 20 more deaths

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,825 new cases and 20 additional deaths.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky again on Friday shattered another record for new COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported “exponential growth” that’s “shattering records over and over until we stop it.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the governor announced 3,825 new cases and 20 additional deaths.

The positivity rate has risen to 9.15%.

Boyd County was among five Kentucky counties that reported more than 100 new cases Thursday into Friday.

Earlier this week, Beshear announced statewide changes, including a ban on indoor restaurant dining, to help curb the spread of the virus.

