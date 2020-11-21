Advertisement

Fire damages family’s home in Poca, W.Va.

Fire seriously damaged a home Friday night along Jeanette Drive in Poca, West Virginia.
Fire seriously damaged a home Friday night along Jeanette Drive in Poca, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire seriously damaged a home Friday night in Poca, firefighters say.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. along Jeanette Drive.

According to the Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the family made it out safely, but the damage is extensive.

Flames were showing through the windows when firefighters arrived.

The cause is unknown at this time.

