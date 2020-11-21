Fire damages family’s home in Poca, W.Va.

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire seriously damaged a home Friday night in Poca, firefighters say.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. along Jeanette Drive.

According to the Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the family made it out safely, but the damage is extensive.

Flames were showing through the windows when firefighters arrived.

The cause is unknown at this time.

