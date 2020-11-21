First Warning Forecast | Turning drearier this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sunshine and warm temperatures of Thursday and Friday will be replaced by clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend, also with the opportunity for a few showers. Meanwhile, the upcoming Thanksgiving week will start chilly and dry, turn briefly wetter towards the middle, then end drier and milder.

Saturday morning starts with a cloudy sky and unusually mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s. However, temperatures will be stuck in the 50s throughout the day, with highs only climbing slightly to the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. The exception to this will be across far southern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, where afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s. Plentiful cloud cover is expected throughout the day with the opportunity for patchy light rain and/or drizzle.

Saturday night will stay cloudy and mainly dry outside of a few sprinkles. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s.

On Sunday, expect another mostly cloudy day, but area-wide temperatures reach the mid 60s for the afternoon along with a breeze. Much of the day will be dry, but near and after sunset, a round of gusty showers will pass through from west to east.

Monday kicks off buck firearm season in West Virginia, and the morning will start colder with temperatures in the upper 30s and generally drier conditions, outside of a few lingering rain showers to the east and snow showers in the higher elevations. On Monday afternoon, expect some break in the clouds, but temperatures only top out in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be dry as sunshine is mixed with high clouds. High temperatures top out in the low 50s.

Another round of showers is expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

A few showers may linger into the morning hours on Thanksgiving Day, but Thanksgiving afternoon should turn drier with some breaks in the clouds. High temperatures will rise to near 60 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high around 60 degrees.

