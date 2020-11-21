Advertisement

Health & safety behind decision to cancel holiday dinner

The Ashland Elks Christmas dinner has been cancelled this year.
The Ashland Elks Christmas dinner has been cancelled this year.(WTAP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Another Christmas tradition has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Mark Ison, organizer of the Ashland Elks Christmas dinner, told WSAZ Friday night that last year the dinner served 1,500 meals to people in need.

It’s been a time of difficult decisions for Ison and the Ashland Elks. Earlier this week, we reported that the group had to cancel the 30th Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

“I just want them to know we are doing this because of them, we don’t want anybody to get any sicker than what they are. We don’t want to spread any germs. We want the pandemic to be over with and get back to normal,” Ison said of the Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone...
Multiple counties turn red
Steven Long was arrested Thursday after an investigation that was initiated Wednesday by WVSP.
Man arrested for threats against W.Va. Gov. Justice
A Speedway in Huntington was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Huntington Speedway robbed at gunpoint
Ohio coronavirus
One county goes purple in Ohio for the first time
Football
High school football playoff games postponed

Latest News

Health departments throughout the region are feeling the strain of COVID-19.
COVID-19 putting strain on local health departments
A large crowd gathered outside Ironton High School Friday night as the team boarded buses.
Ironton football team gets big sendoff on way to championship game
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,825 new cases and 20 additional...
COVID-19 Ky. | 3,825 new cases, 20 more deaths
A large crowd gathered outside Ironton High School Friday night as the team boarded buses.
Ironton football team gets big sendoff on way to championship game