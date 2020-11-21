Health & safety behind decision to cancel holiday dinner

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Another Christmas tradition has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Mark Ison, organizer of the Ashland Elks Christmas dinner, told WSAZ Friday night that last year the dinner served 1,500 meals to people in need.

It’s been a time of difficult decisions for Ison and the Ashland Elks. Earlier this week, we reported that the group had to cancel the 30th Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

“I just want them to know we are doing this because of them, we don’t want anybody to get any sicker than what they are. We don’t want to spread any germs. We want the pandemic to be over with and get back to normal,” Ison said of the Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday.

