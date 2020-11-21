Ironton football team gets big sendoff on way to championship game

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A big crowd gathered Friday evening outside Ironton High School to wish their undefeated football team well as they boarded buses and hit the road for the state championship game Saturday.

Community members, the Ironton marching band, cheerleaders, and family members cheered on the players and coaches as they began their journey to Massillon, Ohio.

“It just reminds you how great small-town football is,” Ironton standout Reid Carrico said. “I just hope they’re not doing it for nothing. I hope we bring it home tomorrow.”

The Tigers are getting the rematch they’ve been hoping for since falling to Kirtland in last year’s Division V title game 17-7.

“As soon as last year ended, in our locker room, our seniors told the underclassmen to get back here and finish the job,” Coach Trevon Pendleton said. “That’s kind of been our mantra all year.”

Kirtland is riding a 40-game winning streak, which the Tigers will have to end in order to bring Ironton its first football championship since 1989.

“I’ve been waiting to play them again since December 7, 2019,” Carrico said. “It’s going to be a good game. It might be a slobber-knocker, but we’ll be ready.”

The team buses were escorted out of town by police.

