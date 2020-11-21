Advertisement

Kroger employees vote in favor of new contract

Members voted 701-208 in favor of a three-and-a-half year agreement.
Members voted 701-208 in favor of a three-and-a-half year agreement.(WRDW)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kroger employees involved with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 in West Virginia have voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favor of a new labor agreement.

According to UFCW Local 400 Communications Director Jonathan Williams, members voted 701-208 in favor of a three-and-a-half year agreement that guarantees:

Raises, health care funding for the life of the contract, premiums for all department heads, no increase to prescription drug costs maximums, a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs, pushing back the start date of the new hours eligibility measurement period until after ratification, and making all raises retroactive to November 1, 2020.

Williams says this agreement was unanimously recommended by the Bargaining Advisory Committee.

In a press release from a Kroger spokesperson, the Mid-Atlantic division agreement with the UFCW Local 400 includes a more than $20 million wage investment and nearly $100 million investment that maintains exceptional health care benefits.

Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division, released the following statement: “Kroger is pleased our associates have ratified the contract and recognized our continued investment in their success.”

“This contract provides wage increases for every associate while keeping associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football
High school football playoff games postponed
The worker was unconscious at first, but crews say he regained consciousness.
Construction worker hit by car while working near I-64 underpass
Closed sign
Elementis closing its Charleston production plant
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim...
W.Va. Supreme Court denies request from Gov. Justice in residency case
West Virginia schools in orange and red counties are not the only buildings closed due to...
Schools remain closed despite CDC guidance to open

Latest News

The fatal assault took place at one of the housing units within Mount Olive Correctional...
Prison assault leads to inmate’s death
Following West Virginia’s DHHR County Alert System, Berkeley County is red.
Cabell Midland High School football game will not be played Saturday
As of Saturday, West Virginia DHHR reports 1,118 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Construction worker hit by car while working near I-64 underpass