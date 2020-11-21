Kroger employees vote in favor of new contract

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kroger employees involved with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 in West Virginia have voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favor of a new labor agreement.

According to UFCW Local 400 Communications Director Jonathan Williams, members voted 701-208 in favor of a three-and-a-half year agreement that guarantees:

Raises, health care funding for the life of the contract, premiums for all department heads, no increase to prescription drug costs maximums, a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs, pushing back the start date of the new hours eligibility measurement period until after ratification, and making all raises retroactive to November 1, 2020.

Williams says this agreement was unanimously recommended by the Bargaining Advisory Committee.

In a press release from a Kroger spokesperson, the Mid-Atlantic division agreement with the UFCW Local 400 includes a more than $20 million wage investment and nearly $100 million investment that maintains exceptional health care benefits.

Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division, released the following statement: “Kroger is pleased our associates have ratified the contract and recognized our continued investment in their success.”

“This contract provides wage increases for every associate while keeping associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.”

