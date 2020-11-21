Prison assault leads to inmate’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One inmate has died following an assault by another inmate.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the fatal assault took place at one of the housing units within Mount Olive Correctional Complex at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say Brian O’Neil Gifft, 40, died at an outside hospital where he was taken for his injuries.

It is believed that a makeshift weapon was used on Gifft, since investigators say they recovered one following the incident.

As of now, investigators say the suspect’s identity is pending completion of the investigation and filing of charges. After all findings are gathered, investigators with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation will turn them over to West Virginia State Police.

Before his death, Gifft was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 2016 murder in Jefferson County, investigators say.

