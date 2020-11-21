Advertisement

Tigers lose 38-0 in Ohio Division V title game

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSILlON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The normally explosive Ironton offense was quieted in the Ohio Division V title game and lost by a final score of 38-0. Kirtland led the game 10-0 after 2 quarters of play where Liam Powers’ 1 yard touchdown was the only one scored in the first half. The second half got much worse for the Tigers where they were outscored 21 to nothing in the 3rd quarter which sealed Kirtland’s 6th overall state title and third consecutive championship. Ironton managed just 58 total yards of offense in the game and finish the 2020 season with an 11-1 record.

