Advertisement

Weekend travel update

Looking into Thanksgiving week
CDC recommends against travel for Thanksgiving.
CDC recommends against travel for Thanksgiving.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Travel weather pre-Thanksgiving

In light of the CDC request for people to not travel during the pandemic, I offer this pre-holiday weekend travel report out of a courtesy to those who have finalized their plans.

The bright sunshine and warm temperatures of this week are going to be a memory by dawn Saturday as a low cloud deck and cool, damp feel to the air arrives. Good news for those suffering from chapped lips and cracking hands so early in the season.

Weather-wise the wheels are in motion to produce a stubborn Saturday low cloud deck capable of sprinkles, mist or a touch of spray. While a dampening of the ground seems likely in spots, the amount of rain will be very small. Under the cloud cover temperatures will hover in the 50s all day long.

Sunday offers the specter of breaking clouds with enough sun to propel highs back into the mid-60s. Late day gusty showers will approach, sweep thru at night and be gone by dawn Monday when buck season opens in West Virginia. Hunters will find a brisk wind and damp woodlands as the hunt for a 10 pointer begins!

Monday will turn into a dry day before noon as the Sunday shower pattern rains along the I-95 zone lowering ceilings and delaying some flights in the northeast USA.

Tuesday looks good for travel as partial sun returns before a wet weather system arrives sometime on Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wayne County and Boone...
Multiple counties turn red
Steven Long was arrested Thursday after an investigation that was initiated Wednesday by WVSP.
Man arrested for threats against W.Va. Gov. Justice
A Speedway in Huntington was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Huntington Speedway robbed at gunpoint
Ohio coronavirus
One county goes purple in Ohio for the first time
Football
High school football playoff games postponed

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, November 20th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Taking Mild Skies Into The Weekend
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, November 20th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says overall the weekend will be a treat by late November...
Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, November 19th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Now That’s More Like It