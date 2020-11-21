Weekend travel update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Travel weather pre-Thanksgiving

In light of the CDC request for people to not travel during the pandemic, I offer this pre-holiday weekend travel report out of a courtesy to those who have finalized their plans.

The bright sunshine and warm temperatures of this week are going to be a memory by dawn Saturday as a low cloud deck and cool, damp feel to the air arrives. Good news for those suffering from chapped lips and cracking hands so early in the season.

Weather-wise the wheels are in motion to produce a stubborn Saturday low cloud deck capable of sprinkles, mist or a touch of spray. While a dampening of the ground seems likely in spots, the amount of rain will be very small. Under the cloud cover temperatures will hover in the 50s all day long.

Sunday offers the specter of breaking clouds with enough sun to propel highs back into the mid-60s. Late day gusty showers will approach, sweep thru at night and be gone by dawn Monday when buck season opens in West Virginia. Hunters will find a brisk wind and damp woodlands as the hunt for a 10 pointer begins!

Monday will turn into a dry day before noon as the Sunday shower pattern rains along the I-95 zone lowering ceilings and delaying some flights in the northeast USA.

Tuesday looks good for travel as partial sun returns before a wet weather system arrives sometime on Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day.

