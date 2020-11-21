Advertisement

West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(WSAZ)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WSAZ) — A man from West Virginia is charged with shooting and killing a co-worker while doing repair work at a home in Inman, SC Friday night, according to Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker.

Police responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Bomar Street.

The victim has been identified as Derambez Deonte Morgan, 26, of Simpsonville, according to Rusty Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroner Office.

According to Clevenger, Morgan had more than one gunshot wound on the upper part of his body.

Police arrested Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia as he was leaving the scene in a vehicle, Tucker said.

He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

