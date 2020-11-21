West Virginia school color map shows 6 counties in red; Mingo gold

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The latest metric map from the West Virginia Dept. of Education shows several counties in the orange and red meaning the short holiday week of learning will be remote.

Saturdays map shows six counties red.

Locally, Jackson County is red.

Counties in the orange that are also shutdown for in-person learning are, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Putnam, and Boone.

Clay and Nicholas counites are among six districts in the state that have voluntarily moved to full remote learning despite what color they are designated on the map.

Mingo County’s gold status means they will be able to learn in-person after being red or orange for the last six weeks.

The latest map also affected the first round of the West Virginia high school playoffs. These teams seasons’ are now over because they couldn’t get out of the red or orange designation. They are Spring Valley, Tolsia, Martinsburg, Spring Mills and East Hardy. These three games will be played Sunday : Tygarts Valley at Pendleton Co. Elkins at RCB and Midland Trail at St. Marys. Cabell Midland has advanced to the semi-finals but must get out of the orange color by the next map or they would have to forfeit. South Charleston still is in a gold county but they will have to play next Sunday because they need Musselman to get out of the red because they are in Berkeley County.

