66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Health officials in Greenup County announced a staggering 66 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The cases range in age from a year old to 83 years old.

Among the cases, 11 are under 18 years old.

The new data raises the county’s case total to 1,170, with 380 considered active cases.

Fourteen deaths linked to the virus have been reported throughout the pandemic.

The health department says 20,592 people have been tested in the county.

