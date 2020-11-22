After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee state lawmaker who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in August has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Republican Rep. Mike Carter posted Thursday on Twitter that doctors discovered the cancer during a recent trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he has begun treatment.

The 67-year-old from Ooltewah said he has been dealing with lingering symptoms after his COVID-19 hospital stay and doctors now believe many of those resulted from the cancer.

He says doctors told him they likely wouldn’t have found the cancer otherwise because Carter was in good health prior to contracting COVID-19. Carter says he intends to continue serving in the legislature.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.